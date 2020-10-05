Protests erupt in Kyrgyzstan over parliamentary polls

By Nazir Aliyev Tayfur and Jeyhun Aliyev

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan/ANKARA (AA) – Protesters occupied the presidential palace and parliament building in Kyrgyzstan’s capital early Tuesday, angry over the results of weekend parliamentary elections.

Demonstrators clashed with police in Bishkek following vote-rigging allegations.

Riot police reportedly used tear gas, water cannons and stun grenades to disperse the crowds.

On Monday, Kyrgyzstan’s election body announced the first official results of elections held Sunday to choose 120 new members of parliament.

According to the preliminary results, voter turnout was around 55% and four political parties out of 16 passed the 7% threshold to enter parliament: the Birimdik (Unity) party, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (Homeland Kyrgyzstan) party, Kyrgyzstan Party and Butun (All) Kyrgyzstan party.

While current Parliament Speaker Dastanbek Cumabekov’s Kyrgyzstan Party kept its seats, the other three parties entered parliament for the first time.

Earlier, following the preliminary results, Turkey welcomed the peaceful holding of the parliamentary elections.