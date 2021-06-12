Protests in killing of Tunisian continues on fourth day in capital

By Gulsen Topcu

TUNIS, Tunisia (AA) – Demonstrations have continued for a fourth day here on Friday in the Tunisian capital following the death of a young man after he was taken into custody by security forces.

A group in the Sidi Hussein district protested the killing of the young man on June 8.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse the crowd and formed a security corridor on the main road of the district.

During protests in Sidi Hussein about the country’s economic crisis, police removed the victim’s clothes and assaulted him. The Interior Ministry said Friday that police involved in the killing were taken into custody.

Tensions were escalated when footage reportedly taken during protests and shared June 9 on social media 9 showed police battering a naked man.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara