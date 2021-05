By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a serious setback in a Ligue 1 title race Sunday after being held to a 1-1 draw against Rennes.

Neymar gave PSG a 1-0 lead in the away match before Serhou Guirassy scored the equalizer.

PSG finished the match with 10 men after Presnel Kimpembe was shown a red card in the 87th minute.

With two matches left to play, second-place PSG are now three points behind Lille, who lead Ligue 1 with 79 points.