PSG president becomes head of European Club Association

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi became the new chairman Wednesday of the European Club Association (ECA).

"The ECA Executive Board has today appointed Nasser Al-Khelaifi as the new Chairman of ECA," the association said in a statement.

The ECA is a Swiss-based football body that was founded in 2008 to protect the interests of professional football clubs in Europe.

It has 234 member clubs from UEFA's 55 member associations in the 2020-21 season.

Qatari businessman Al-Khelaifi replaced Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, who quit the ECA's top post after Juventus joined 11 other clubs including Real Madrid and Barcelona to establish the breakaway European Super League on Sunday.

Juventus were among the founding 12 clubs of the Super League.

The Super League collapsed Wednesday as the majority of the founding clubs withdrew from the project after they had been under fire at Tuesday's UEFA Congress.

UEFA on Tuesday urged the breakaway clubs to correct their mistake. The 12 European football clubs previously declared that they had founded the European Super League, an alternative mid-week tournament that UEFA and its member associations do not recognize.

During the congress, UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin called on the clubs to correct their "huge mistake.”

French sports daily L'Equipe said Tuesday that French giants Paris Saint-Germain and German heavyweights Bayern Munich were loyal to the UEFA Champions League, refusing to join the breakaway league.