Publishing fellowship program in Istanbul concludes

By Aise Humeyra Bulovali

ISTANBUL (AA) – The sixth edition of Istanbul Publishing Fellowship, which gathers professionals from around the world in Istanbul every year, concluded on Friday after a three-day program.

During the program organized by Turkey Printing and Publishing Trade Association (TBYM) and Anadolu Agency Global Communication Partnership, focus country studies and Istanbul Copyright Awards attracted great interest of the participants.

The program is funded by Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry, while the Press and Broadcasting Association, the Governorship of Istanbul and the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce contributed to the program.

A total of 345 publishers from 60 countries participated in the program this year.

Apart from discussing copyright and translation, issues such as the course of publishing in the pandemic period, translation support programs, new copyrights in world literature were also handled during the program. Physical and online seminars were held on the issues.

– Discussions on Azerbaijani literature, publishing

One of the novelties included in the program this year was focus country studies, covering Azerbaijani literature and publishing.

Two sessions titled Azerbaijani Literature and Its Translation into World Languages, and When Reality Meets Fiction: Cingiz Abdullayev were held.

Contemporary authors such as Cingiz Abdullayev, globally acclaimed Azerbaijani author, and Azad Agaoglu, who attracted the interest of readers in recent years, were among the guests participating in the program.

– Istanbul Copyright Awards

Organized for the first time this year by the Governorship of Istanbul, the Istanbul Copyright Awards were presented to boost cultural cooperation and the sector's improvement.

Mohammad Khatip from Digital Future Ltd. in Lebanon won the first prize in the Istanbul Copyright Awards, which received 52 applications from 26 countries and received contributions from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce.

While Shahbaz Khudoghlu from Qanun Publishing House in Azerbaijan received the second prize, Bachar Chebaro from Hamad bin Khalifa University Publications in Qatar was awarded the third prize.

A check of $10,000 was given to the first, $6,000 to the second, and $4,000 to the third award winner.

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce special award was also given to N.t.sh. Pena's Mensur Bytyqi from Kosovo, while Nazli Berivan Ak received the special award of the Federation of Publishers Professional Associations (YAYFED) on behalf of Nestoras Poulakos from Vakxikon Publications in Greece.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara