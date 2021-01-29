Putin signs bill extending nuclear arms treaty with US

By Emre Gurkan Abay

MOSCOW (AA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill extending a nuclear arms control treaty with the US until Feb. 5 2026.

The new US administration earlier said Washington wants a five-year extension to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, which is due to expire on Feb. 5, a decision welcomed by Kremlin.

The New START Treaty, signed in 2010 by former US President Barack Obama and former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads both countries can deploy to 1,550.

It also restricts the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and bombers equipped to deliver nuclear weapons, and includes inspections to verify compliance with the deal.​​​​​​​