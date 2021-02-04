Putin, Vucic discuss situation in Kosovo

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine and finding a solution to the issue of Kosovo in a phone call Wednesday with his Serbian counterpart.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic informed Putin about his assessment regarding the settlement of the Kosovo situation, taking into account his contacts with his foreign counterparts, the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.

"The Russian side confirmed its principled position on the development of a balanced solution to the Kosovo problem, which should be approved by the UN Security Council. It was noted that Serbia can count on Russia's support on this and other important issues," it said.

Putin and Vucic also agreed to expand cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including further deliveries of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Serbia.