Qatar Airways resumes flights to United Arab Emirates

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Qatar Airways resumed flights to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday following the announcement of the end of the ‘Gulf Crisis.’

"#QatarAirways resume flights to #UAE, starting today with double daily to #DubaiDXB, followed by daily flight to #AbuDhabi on 28 January," the flag carrier tweeted.

The move came after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt signed a reconciliation agreement with Qatar during a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit earlier this month in the Saudi city of al-Ula.

The four countries imposed a land, air and sea blockade on Qatar in 2017, claiming it supported terrorism.

Doha denied the charges and considered the move an attempt to undermine its sovereignty.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia said it had agreed to reopen airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar as part of the agreement to lift the Saudi-led blockade imposed on Qatar.