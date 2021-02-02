Qatar, Kuwait discuss regional, global developments

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – The top authorities of Qatar and Kuwait discussed regional and international developments over the phone, the official Qatar News Agency reported Monday.

Qatar's Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani spoke with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and reviewed the "strong fraternal relations" between the two "brotherly" countries as well as means to promote and develop them, the agency said on Twitter.

Kuwait had played a successful mediating role in the Gulf crisis.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt signed a reconciliation deal with Qatar during a Gulf Cooperation Council summit on Jan. 5 to end a more than three-year feud.

The four countries severed diplomatic and trade relations with Qatar in 2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Qatar has vehemently denied the accusation, saying the land, sea and air blockade was an attempt to infringe on its sovereignty.