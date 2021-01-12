Qatar ready to mediate between Turkey, Saudi Arabia

By Serdar Bitmez

DOHA (AA) – Qatar is ready to mediate between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, an official said Monday.

Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Qatari Foreign Minister for Combating Terrorism and Mediation in the Settlement of Disputes, made the offer in a statement.

Speaking at a symposium dubbed "Policy and Experience of the State of Qatar in Mediation and Conflict Resolution” organized by the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, the envoy responded to a question about Qatar's willingness to mediate and ease tensions between Turkey and Saudi Arabia or between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"This is due to the principle of consent as a basic principle in international relations

"If these two countries see that the State of Qatar has a role in this mediation, then it is possible to do so," Al-Qahtani said.

"It is in everyone's interest that there be friendly relations between [all] these countries,” he added.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat