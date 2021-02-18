Qatar reaffirms support for Lebanon's prosperity

By Serdar Bıtmez and Hamdi Yıldız

DOHA, Qatar (AA) – Qatar’s foreign minister said Wednesday that the Gulf country would continue to support Lebanon in achieving stability and prosperity.

Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al-Thani met with Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, who is in the country for a two-day visit, according to the official Qatar News Agency.

Hariri and Al-Thani reviewed bilateral relations, especially in economic affairs, and other issues of mutual concern, the report said.

Hariri also congratulated Qatar on the Gulf reconciliation.

*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk