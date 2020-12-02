Qatar, US sign naval agreement

By Serdar Bitmez and Ali Semerci

DOHA (AA) – Qatar and the US signed a naval agreement Tuesday within the executive arrangement framework between their ministries of defense.

According to Qatar's news agency QNA, the agreement pertains to marine activities and port calls to the State of Qatar.

It was signed by the Commander of the Amiri Naval Forces (Nautical) Major General Abdullah Hassan Al Sulaiti and Vice Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of US Naval Forces, Central Command.

The signing ceremony was also attended by the President of the International Military Cooperation Authority, Brigadier General Abdulaziz Saleh Al Sulaiti, the Charge d'Affairs of the United States Embassy in Qatar, Greta C. Holtz, and a number of officers in the armed forces.

During the meeting, they reviewed the military cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.​​​​​​​