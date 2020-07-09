Qatar’s Emir meets UNGA president-elect

By Serdar Bitmez and Ali Semerci

DOHA (AA) – UN General Assembly (UNGA) President-elect Volkan Bozkir met with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday.

Bozkir was accompanied by a delegation, according to Qatar’s official QNA news agency.

During the meeting, regional and international issues were addressed. Issues of common importance as well as relations between Qatar and the UN were also discussed.

Al Thani congratulated Bozkir and wished him success in his new role as the 75th president of the UN General Assembly.

The UNGA is the main deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the UN. It provides a forum to discuss all international affairs for all its 193 member states. Its 75th session will open on Sept. 15, 2020.