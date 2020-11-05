Ramos nets 100 goals for Real Madrid to reach milestone

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos entered the Spanish football team's 100-goal club after his goal in Tuesday's match against Inter Milan.

Ramos, 34, is a true Real Madrid veteran, playing for Los Blancos, or The Whites, since 2005.

A former Sevilla player, Ramos had 659 appearances in his 15-year spell at Real Madrid.

"It's not every day you get your 100th goal and all the more so when you're a defender. We've picked up a vital win," Ramos remarked after the win.

He scored his 100th goal for Real Madrid with a header.

The Spanish powerhouse won against Inter 3-2 in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League Group B match in Madrid with Ramos scoring the second goal for his team.

– Ramos equals Morientes

Reaching the 100-goal milestone for Real Madrid, Ramos equaled Fernando Morientes, a retired forward.

Morientes from Spain, 44, spent eight seasons at Real Madrid to net 100 club goals in 272 appearances.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner with Spain, Ramos became the 19th Real Madrid player to score at least 100 goals for Los Blancos.

Ramos is likely to move to higher spots in the list near future as he is able to beat club's former stars such as Morientes, Brazilian legend Ronaldo and Welsh right winger Gareth Bale.

The 1994 and 2002 World Cup winner, Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima — largely known as Ronaldo — had 104 goals for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile Bale scored 105 Real Madrid goals in his seven-year spell in Spain.

Bale, 31, was a Real Madrid member in 2013-2020. In September, he returned to his boyhood club, Tottenham.

Real Madrid's all-time top scorer is world famous Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who tallied 450 goals for the Spanish side from 2009 to 2018.

Ronaldo, 35, is now playing for Italian club Juventus.

– Highest scoring defender for Real Madrid

Ramos is also the highest goal scoring defender in the history of Real Madrid.

Brazilian legendary left back Roberto Carlos scored 70 goals for the Spanish powerhouse. Carlos was a Real Madrid member in 1996-2007.

He left Real Madrid to join Turkey's Fenerbahce.

An active player at Real Madrid, another Brazilian left back Marcelo scored 38 club goals for the Spanish team to come third in the highest goal scoring defenders list of Real Madrid.

Marcelo, 32, has been playing for Los Blancos since 2007.

– 1st goal in 2005, 50th in 2014

Ramos scored his first goal for Real Madrid in a Champions League match against Greek club Olympiacos in 2005.

It was 2014 when the Real Madrid skipper tallied his 50th goal for his team in a Spanish league match against Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid's experienced center back reached 100th goal for the club this week, scoring against Inter.

– Career full of titles, trophies

Ramos is one of the most important players for Real Madrid and the Spanish national team.

For 15 years, he has won 22 titles with Real Madrid including four Champions League (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018).

Ramos is a five-time Spanish champion with his club (2007, 2008, 2012, 2017 and 2020).

He has also helped Real Madrid to win four FIFA Club World Cup trophies (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018).

Ramos is one of the most valuable members for the Spanish national team, having 23 goals in 175 caps.

He made his Spain debut in 2005 and still plays for his nation.

The Spain captain participated in the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018 World Cup tournaments and 2008, 2012 and 2016 European championships.

Ramos was a part of Spain's 2010 World Cup winning squad and also helped his country to earn back-to-back UEFA EURO 2008 and 2012 titles.