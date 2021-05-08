Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus not give up on Super League

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus said they would continue to defend European Super League and responded to UEFA in a joint statement on Saturday.

UEFA on Friday approved financial sanctions over nine clubs for joining the European Super League despite their confirmed withdrawal from the project.

But, the other three founding clubs — Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus — reject to walk away from the project, saying the clubs "have suffered, and continue to suffer, unacceptable third-party pressures, threats, and offenses to abandon the project."

"This is intolerable under the rule of law," it added.

In the statement, they also stressed that nine clubs 'found themselves in such inconsistent and contradictory position' after they signed a commitment to UEFA.

"However, given that the material issues that led the 12 founding clubs to announce the Super League weeks ago have not gone away, we reiterate that, to honour our history, to comply with our obligations towards our stakeholders and fans, for the good of football and for the financial sustainability of the sector, we have the duty to act in a responsible manner and persevere in the pursuit of adequate solutions, despite the unacceptable and ongoing pressures and threats received from UEFA."