Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in El Clasico showdown

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Real Madrid defeated Barcelona with a 3-1 score in the famous El Clasico showdown on Saturday.

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde scored the opener for Real Madrid in the 5th minute at Barcelona's Camp Nou.

But three minutes later, Barcelona’s 17-year-old striker Ansu Fati netted a goal to equalize the score.

In the second half, Sergio Ramos was brought down by Clement Lenglet in the penalty area and Real Madrid were awarded a penalty kick after a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) review.

Ramos fired his team back into the lead from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute, making it 2-1.

Croatian star Luka Modric made the score 3-1 with a stoppage-time goal.

With this result, Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga with 13 points, while Barcelona ranked 10th with seven points.

The game was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.