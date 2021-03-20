Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo to chase leaders Atletico

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Real Madrid earned a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday to pursue Spanish La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

French forward Karim Benzema scored two goals in the minutes 20 and 30 for Real Madrid in Vigo.

Near the end of the match, Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio scored the third goal for his team.

Celta Vigo's only goal was netted by Santi Mina in the 40th minute with a header.

Following the week 28 win over Celta Vigo, second-place Real Madrid increased their points to 60 in the La Liga standings.

They follow leaders and city rivals Atletico Madrid, who have had 63 points in 27 matches.

Celta Vigo are in the mid-table with 34 points.

Atletico Madrid will face Alaves in Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.