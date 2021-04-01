Real Madrid captain Ramos suffers calf injury

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been suffering from a calf injury, the Spanish football team said on Thursday.

"Following the tests carried out today on our captain, Sergio Ramos, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the internal calf in his left leg," Real Madrid said in a statement.

The Spanish central defender's return to the game is not known. But the UEFA Champions League said on Twitter that the 35-year-old is set to miss both quarterfinal legs against English club Liverpool.

Real Madrid will play against Liverpool on April 6 and 14.

Ramos has been a Real Madrid player since 2005 to win four Champions League and five Spanish La Liga titles. He also helped his native Spain win the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.