Real Madrid, Chelsea draw 1-1 in Champions League semis

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Tuesday at a UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match.

American winger Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 14th minute at Madrid's Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

But Real Madrid equalized in the 29th minute when French star Karim Benzema made a close-range finish.

Producing 71 goals, Benzema went level with Raul Gonzalez to become the fourth all-time leading goalscorer in Champions League history behind Cristiano Ronaldo (134), Lionel Messi (120) and Robert Lewandowski (73).

"Karim Benzema has taken his UEFA Champions League goals total to 71, matching Real Madrid great Raúl González's tally to become the joint fourth highest scorer in Europe's top club football competition," UEFA said in a statement.