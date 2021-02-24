Real Madrid claim 1-0 victory over 10-man Atalanta

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Real Madrid clinched a 1-0 away win Wednesday against Italian side Atalanta in a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match.

The home club were down to 10 men after Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler was sent off for denying Ferland Mendy a clear goalscoring opportunity in the 17th minute.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at Stadio di Bergamo.

In the 86th minute, however, Real Madrid's French defender Mendy scored from a distance to give Los Galacticos the lead.

In another Round of 16 match, Manchester City defeated Borussia Monchengladbach with a 2-0 score.

Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus scored for the English side at Budapest's Puskas Arena.