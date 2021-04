By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish club announced on Tuesday.

"Real Madrid C. F. informs that our player, Sergio Ramos, has tested positive in the last COVID-19 test that he has taken," the club said on its website.

The 35-year-old Spanish center-back was already out of squad after he suffered from a calf injury earlier this month.

Ramos scored four goals in 20 appearances for his team this season.