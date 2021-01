By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has contracted the novel coronavirus, the Spanish football side confirmed Monday.

"Real Madrid C.F. informs that our player, Nacho Fernandez, has tested positive for COVID-19," the club said on its website.

Producing 11 goals and eight assists in 210 appearances, Fernandez has helped Real Madrid clinch four UEFA Champions League trophies and three Super Cup titles.