Real Madrid draw with Sevilla 2-2, miss chance to top La Liga

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Sevilla dented Real Madrid’s La Liga title hopes as they were held to a 2-2 draw Sunday.

Fernando scored the opener for the visitors and Marco Asensio scored the equalizer for Real Madrid before Ivan Rakitic converted a penalty to give Sevilla the lead again.

Real Madrid rescued one point with Diego Carlos' own goal in stoppage time, but they missed a chance to move to the top of La Liga and now sit in second spot with 75 points, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Sevilla are in fourth spot with 71 points.