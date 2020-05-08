Real Madrid forward Jovic faces fractured heel injury

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Real Madrid's Serbian forward Luka Jovic has broken a bone in his foot, the Spanish football powerhouse said on Friday.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Luka Jovic by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with an extra-articular fracture in the calcaneus bone of the right foot," Real Madrid said on the club website.

The former Benfica forward, Jovic made his way to Spain in 2019 summer after appearing for Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt, a big step for his career.

Jovic, 22, had an excellent form last season as the Serbian international scored 10 goals in 14 UEFA Europa League appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt, carrying the German team to the tournament's semifinals.

But Eintracht Frankfurt were eliminated by the 2019 winners Chelsea.

This season Jovic netted 2 goals in 24 matches for Real Madrid.