Real Madrid one step away from La Liga title

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Real Madrid took another step towards securing the La Liga title after defeating Granada 2-1 in an away match late Monday.

Ferland Mendy's opener in the 10th minute gave an early lead to Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema doubled the away team's lead in the 16th minute.

Darwin Machis scored Granada's only goal in the 50th minute and the match ended 2-1.

Los Blancos bolstered their points to 83 in the standings with two matches remaining in La Liga.

If Real Madrid will beat Villarreal in the next league match, they will win the La Liga title for the 2019-2020 season.