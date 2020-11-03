Real Madrid player tests positive for COVID-19

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Real Madrid defender Eder Militao tested positive Monday for the novel coronavirus.

"Real Madrid C.F. would like to inform that our player, Eder Militao, has tested positive in the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday, Sunday morning," the club said in a statement.

All of the other players, technical staff and employees of the Spanish club tested negative for the virus.

Real Madrid will take on Italian club Inter Milan in a UEFA Champions League match Tuesday, but Militao will be ineligible to participate.

Militao joined Real Madrid from Portugal's Porto in 2019.

He also won the 2019 Copa America title with the Brazilian national team.