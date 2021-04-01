Real Madrid president calls for new club elections

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Real Madrid President Florentino Perez on Thursday called for new club elections to be held.

"Following on from today's board meeting and in accordance with article 38, section b of the Real Madrid C. F. social statutes, the President has requested that the Electoral Board issue the call for elections for the President and Board of Directors," the Spanish club said in a statement.

Perez, 74, ran the club for the first time from 2000 to 2006, while his second term started in 2009.