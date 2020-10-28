Real Madrid save day with late goals

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Spanish giants Real Madrid scored two consecutive goals near the end of a UEFA Champions League match Tuesday against German club Borussia Monchengladbach for a 2-2 draw.

Home team Borussia Monchengladbach was leading the game 2-0 with French forward Marcus Thuram the scorer.

Thuram scored on a counter attack in the 33rd minute and doubled the gap for his team in the 58th minute with a close-range tap.

But Real Madrid reacted in the 87th minute as French star Karim Benzema scored with a close-range volley to boost the Spanish side’s hopes.

Los Blancos took risks for an equalizer as Brazilian midfielder Casemiro saved the match for the visitors in the 93rd minute, scoring with a close-range shot.

Casemiro was unmarked in the area.

The match at Borussia-Park ended 2-2.

After week two, Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk is leading Group B with 4 points.

Borussia Monchengladbach and Italian team Inter Milan have 2 points each.

Real Madrid is at the bottom of the group with 1 point.

The group stage in the Champions League will end in December as four more matches are left in this phase.

The best two teams in each group will be in the Round of 16. Third-place clubs will enter the second-tier UEFA Europa League's knockout stage.

– Tuesday's results:

Group A:

Lokomotiv Moscow – Bayern Munich: 1-2

Atletico Madrid – Salzburg: 3-2

Group B:

Shakhtar Donetsk – Inter Milan: 0-0

Borussia Monchengladbach – Real Madrid: 2-2

Group C:

Porto – Olympiacos: 2-0

Olympique Marseille – Manchester City: 0-3

Group D:

Atalanta – Ajax: 2-2

Liverpool – Midtjylland: 2-0