Real Madrid take 1st leg advantage over Liverpool

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Spanish La Liga football club Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 at home Tuesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals to secure an advantage heading to the second leg.

Vinicius Junior scored twice and Marco Asensio found the net for the home side at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid.

Mohamed Salah was lone scorer for the English Premier League side.

In another last 8 clash, Manchester City beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at home.

The second leg of the ties will be held on April 14.