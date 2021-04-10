Real Madrid victorious in El Clasico

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 to win Spain's El Clasico on Saturday in a rain-hit match.

French star Karim Benzema scored the opener with a magical heel touch in minute 13 at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid.

Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos put the ball into the Barcelona net from on a free-kick in the 28th minute as the Whites doubled the lead.

Barcelona showed signs of a comeback in the 60th minute when Oscar Mingueza scored.

Near the end of the match, Real Madrid were down to 10 men when Brazilian midfielder Casemiro was sent off after a foul.

Real Madrid secured the victory to top Spanish La Liga standings with 66 points, equaling city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Third-place Barcelona have 65 points in 30 matches.

Second-place Atletico Madrid will visit Real Betis on Sunday.