Record 139 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bangladesh

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Bangladesh reported a record 139 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, raising the national total to 621.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) made the announcement at a regular online news conference.

Dr. Meerjady Sabrina FloraI, head of the IEDCR, said four more people died over the last 24 hours, with the total death toll climbing to 34. The dead included three men and one woman.

The South Asian nation confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 8.

The densely populated country of 165 million has so far conducted 9,653 virus tests. Experts, however, have urged more tests to stem the outbreak.

Other measures to control the epidemic include suspension of regular domestic and international flights till April 30, and a nationwide lockdown till April 25.

The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, also announced a $1.7 billion stimulus package for the country's agriculture sector amid the virus' fallout.

Farmers struggling to sell their produce during the lockdown can apply for loans and subsidies at low interest rates, she told a videoconference from her residence in the capital Dhaka.