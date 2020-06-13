Recoveries from COVID-19 surpass 150,000 in Turkey

By Davut Demircan and Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Saturday confirmed 985 daily recoveries from the novel coronavirus as the country continues easing measures against the pandemic, according to the health minister.

The total number of people beating the disease hit 150,087, while 684 patients remain in intensive care, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 4,792, as it reported 14 new fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Health care professionals conducted 45,092 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 2.58 million.

According to test results, the total number of COVID-19 cases nationwide reached 176,677 with nearly 1,459 new infections.

“Increase in the number of cases warn those who do not obey the rules. Gradually, all of us,” he said in a tweet.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 427,400 people worldwide, with more than 7.7 million confirmed cases and over 3.66 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.