Regime shelling kills 2 civilians in Syria’s Idlib

By Ahmet Karaahmet and Mehmet Burak Karacaoglu

IDLIB, Syria (AA) – At least two civilians were killed, including a child, and eight others wounded Wednesday in attacks by forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime and their allied Iran-backed foreign terrorist groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone in northern Syria, according to a volunteer group.

The regime forces fired shells at six villages in southern Idlib and a village in western Hama, two villages in northern Latakia and two points in western Aleppo, violating a cease-fire deal in the de-escalation zone.

At least two civilians were killed, including a child, and five others wounded in the attack by regime forces in Afs village in southeastern Idlib, while three people were wounded in the attack in Atarib district of Aleppo, Firas Khalifa, Idlib media head of the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets), told Anadolu Agency.

Regime attacks on the de-escalation zone have escalated in recent months.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Over the past decade, around half a million people have been killed and more than 12 million had to flee their homes.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia in March 2020.

The Syrian regime, however, has consistently violated the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.