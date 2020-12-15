Relaunch of Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train imminent

By Arife Yildiz Unal

ANKARA (AA) – The Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad freight train will be relaunched next year, participants of a tri-lateral economic bloc decided on Tuesday.

The 10th edition of the Economic Cooperation Organization's (ECO) Transport and Communications Ministers Meeting was held in Istanbul.

All obstacles for international cargo transportation should be removed, Adil Karaismailoglu, Turkey's transport minister said in his opening speech.

He also said quotas should be removed in the ECO region.