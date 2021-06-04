'Right policies can grow economies, cut carbon emissions'

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – British ambassador to Turkey Friday stressed that it is possible for countries to increase gross domestic product while decreasing harmful greenhouse gas emissions at the same time.

"If you have right policies in place, you can make significant cuts in greenhouse gasses without damaging economic growth," Dominick Chilcott told at an online "Climate-ish" event, moderated by UN Development Program (UNDP) Turkey Goodwill Ambassador Mert Firat, with the participation of UNDP Turkey and British Embassy ahead of World Environment Day.

Saying that governments need to show leadership on climate change issues by setting targets and encouraging "green revolution" to counter climate change, Chilcott said if right policies are followed, it is possible to grow while preventing toxic gases.

"If you look at the past 30 years, the UK's GDP has increased by 75%. At the same time, in the same period, we have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 43%," he noted.

He also pointed out the importance of individual actions on climate change.

For her part, Louisa Vinton, UNDP Turkey resident representative, said that along with facing negative effects of climate change, there is also "good news" that people know what to do in this regard.

["…] Reducing carbon emissions, shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energy" should be done to tackle the crisis, she said while answering a question about what to do.

Touching on green fund mechanism of Paris climate accord, she urged solidarity among countries around the world.

Commitments of countries to reduce carbon emissions are very important, she said, adding that at this point UNDP supports all countries and partners in line with these goals and actions in this regard.

Mentioning the UN's sustainable development goals that consist of 17 main articles and 169 subtitles, Vinton said these goals define a better world.

"Our aim is leaving no one behind," she noted, adding that these are important goals towards a better world.

Organized by the UN Environment Program, World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to encourage global awareness and action for the protection of environment.