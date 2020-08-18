Rights groups call for return of Rohingya refugees

By SM Najmus Sakib

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AA) – Rights groups, officials and local NGOs in Bangladesh urged on Tuesday the UN, and the Bangladeshi government to take steps for a dignified return of Rohingya people to Myanmar, their place of origin.

The Cox’s Bazar CSO NGO Forum (CCNF), a network of 50 local NGOs working in the southeastern town, civil society members and government officials made the call in a webinar titled "Respect to the frontline workers of COVID-19, solidarity and diversity” on the eve of Aug. 19 World Humanitarian Day.

Dignified repatriation of Rohingya refugees to their homeland is the best response to humanitarianism, they underlined.

The Rohingya refugees are currently taking shelter in Cox’s Bazar, the southeast coast of Bangladesh, after the Myanmar military launched its crackdown three years ago.

The speakers said Bangladesh is facing multifaceted problems including climate catastrophes, COVID-19, and floods, especially in the Cox’s Bazar district.

The Rohingya refugees have created additional pressure on Bangladesh, and should be repatriated respectfully, they demanded.