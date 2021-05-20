River Plate beat Santa Fe 2-1 without goalkeepers in squad

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – River Plate sealed an epic 2-1 win over Santa Fe of Colombia in late Wednesday's Copa Libertadores game despite their squad being hit by COVID-19.

The Argentine side were on the pitch without substitutes and midfielder Enzo Perez played as a goalkeeper after a total of 20 players contracted coronavirus, and several others were injured. Just 11 players were available at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

River Plate's request to add two replacement goalkeepers in their squad was declined by CONMEBOL – the governing body of football in South America – ahead of the game.

River made a great start as early goals from Fabrizio Angileri and Julian Alvarez gave them a 2-0 lead within six minutes.

Kelvin Osorio was the lone scorer for Santa Fe in the 73rd minute but visitors failed to equalize the score.

The Argentine club jumped to top of Group D by collecting nine points in five matches.