By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Roma secured a comfortable 3-0 win Thursday against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League last 16 first leg.

Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the opener for Roma in the first half.

Goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Gianluca Mancini in the second half gave the home side an easy victory at​​​​​ the Stadio Olimpico.

Results in Europa League last 16 first leg:

Olympiacos – Arsenal: 1-3

Granada – Molde: 2-0

Roma – Shakhtar Donetsk: 3-0

Tottenham Hotspur – Dinamo Zagreb: 2-0