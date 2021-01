By Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – At least four people were killed in a fire at a hospital in the Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday, local media reported.

The fire broke out at the Matei Bals Hospital, one of the city's largest hospitals where COVID-19 patients are treated.

Some 102 people were evacuated from the hospital, according to the Romanian news agency Agerpres.

Bucharest prosecutors opened an investigation to search the cause of the fire, said Agerpres.