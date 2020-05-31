Row between Sudan, Ethiopia erupts over border clashes

Mohammed Amin

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – A diplomatic row erupted Saturday between Sudan and Ethiopia after clashes between their armies along the common border.

The Sudanese foreign ministry said it summoned the top Ethiopian diplomatic.

“Sudanese foreign ministry has summoned the Ethiopian charge d’Affaires in Khartoum today to protest the aggression of the Ethiopian militias that is backed by the Ethiopian army. The matter led to the killing of number of Sudanese military personnel and citizens, including a child,” it said in a statement.

The statement condemned the attack that comes at a time when preparation are underway for holding a second round of a joint committee of border demarcation between the two nations.

Sudan accused the Ethiopian army Thursday of attacking Sudanese territories in Gadaref state in Eastern Sudan and killing at least three people.