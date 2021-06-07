Russia bans entry of 9 Canadians in response to sanctions

By Ali Cura

MOSCOW (AA) – Russia announced Monday that it has decided to ban nine Canadian officials from entering its territory indefinitely in response to sanctions imposed by Canada in March.

The barred officials include David Lametti, Canada’s justice minister and attorney general, and Anne Kelly, commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada.

In a written statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Canada supports initiatives against Russia at various levels.

Stating that Ottawa supports the baseless accusations of Ukraine and Baltic countries against Russia and attempted to interfere in Russia's internal affairs, Zakharova said Canada sanctioned some Russian citizens for allegedly persecuting Russian opposition figure Aleksey Navalny, who was convicted for illegal actions.

Canada on March 24 imposed new sanctions on nine Russian officials over "gross and systematic violations of human rights in Russia.”

Canadian Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki, Marci Surkes, director of policy for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Dominic LeBlanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs, Jody Thomas, deputy minister of the Department of National Defense, and Mike Rouleau, deputy commander of the Armed Forces, were among those on the Russian list.

Russian sanctions also apply to Brian Brennan, deputy commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Canadian Admiral Scott Bishop, said the Foreign Ministry.