Russia deploying peacekeeping forces to Karabakh

By Ali Cura

MOSCOW (AA) – Russian peacekeeping forces are en route to Nagorno-Karabakh for deployment there under a deal reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, local media reported Tuesday.

“In order to control the cease-fire and the cessation of military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, a Russian peacekeeping contingent is being deployed consisting of 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored vehicles, 380 units of vehicles and special equipment,” the Russian news agency TASS reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

“The peacekeepers are being sent by Il-76 planes from the airfield in Ulyanovsk,” the agency added.

“The contingent will be mainly formed of units of the 15th separate motor rifle brigade of the Central Military District,” the agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced early Tuesday that Azerbaijan and Armenia have signed a deal to end the conflict in the Upper Karabakh region, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics over Upper Karabakh have remained tense since 1991, but fresh clashes broke out on Sept. 27.

Since then, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

In total, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory has been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.