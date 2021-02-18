Russia expels Estonian diplomat in retaliatory move

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – Russia declared an Estonian diplomat persona non grata in a retaliatory move, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Zakharova said the decision was made in response to expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Estonia.

"Recently, Estonia absolutely groundlessly declared persona non grata a diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn. He was engaged in cultural and educational issues. The Russian response was not long in coming. The Estonian ambassador to Moscow was summoned, a strong protest was expressed to him, and the expulsion of one of the diplomats of the Estonian diplomatic mission was announced," she said.

Russia consistently pursues a policy of developing good neighborly relations with border countries, including Estonia, however, this requires a reciprocal desire of partners to improve relations, Zakharova added.