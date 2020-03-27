Russia: Kremlin employees found infected with COVID-19

By Elena Teslova

MOSOCW (AA) – Russia on Friday said there are some cases of coronavirus in the country’s presidential administration, but the infected staff members did not come in contact with the president.

"Indeed, the cases of coronavirus were registered in the administration. This is true and all necessary sanitary and epidemiological measures are being taken to prevent the virus from spreading further," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 1,036 and one more person has died, authorities said Friday.

To contain the virus, Russia banned entry by foreign nationals and cancelled all international flights.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 176 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 542,700 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 24,350, and over 124,300 recoveries.