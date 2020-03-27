Russia: Number of coronavirus cases tops 1,000 mark

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Russia went into four figures, with a total of 1,036 cases including 196 new diagnoses, and one more person has died, authorities said Friday.

The city of Moscow had the lion’s share of new cases with 157 and a total of 703 infected people, with all four deaths so far also taking place in the capital, Russia’s emergency team said in a statement.

Two more regions nationwide reported cases, meaning 57 of Russia’s 85 administrative units have been hit by the virus, it said.

The number of new cases has risen steadily this week, with 57 cases reported on Tuesday, jumping to 163 on Wednesday, and reaching 182 on Thursday.

To contain the virus, Russia banned entry by foreign nationals and cancelled all flights abroad. Saturday starts a week in which only supermarkets, drug stores, and public services will be allowed to stay open.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 175 countries and territories.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 537,000, while the death toll is over 24,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.