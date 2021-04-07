Russia refutes arm trafficking claims against Chad

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – The Russian Embassy in the Central African Republic (CAR) has said it did not accuse Chad of illegal arms trafficking to CAR.

In a statement Tuesday, the Russian embassy said Chadian journalists had attributed false information to its ambassador resulting in confusion.

The embassy maintained that it believes that Chad is a partner in stabilizing the region and works with Russia in that endeavor.

In a news conference last month, the Russian ambassador had called on "all the neighboring countries with CAR to secure their borders in a bid to end the illegal movement of arms and ensure peace and security," said the statement.

Last year, Russia sent hundreds of troops into the CAR after an alleged coup bid that took place ahead of the December presidential and parliamentary polls.

Since 2013, the CAR has been devastated by fighting between numerous rebel groups and government forces.