Russia registers nearly 23,000 new COVID-19 cases

By Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – Russia reported 22,934 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, down from 23,315 the previous day, its COVID-19 task force said on Tuesday.

The total number of people infected since the beginning of the outbreak has now reached 3.44 million.

As many as 531 more people also died of virus-related complications, up from 436 on Sunday, pushing the overall death toll to 62,804.

The tally of recoveries reached 2.82 million as 24,755 more patients regained health.

Meanwhile, Russia extended travel restrictions to and from the UK, where a new coronavirus variant was first detected and is said to be more contagious, until Feb. 1.

Over 800,000 residents have been vaccinated against coronavirus as part of the country's immunization drive. Russian authorities approved the indigenously developed Sputnik V vaccine late last month.