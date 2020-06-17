Russia reports lowest daily virus cases since April 30

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – Russia on Wednesday reported 7,843 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 30, bringing the tally to 553,301.

Recoveries in the country were higher than usual as 10,036 people were discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recovered patients to 304,342, Russia's emergency task force said in a daily report.

Over the same period, the death toll from the coronavirus rose to 7,478 as 194 more people lost their lives.

Meanwhile, Russia started human trials of COVID-19 vaccines in two groups of 38 volunteers on Wednesday. The tests will last about six weeks.

Earlier, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said the spread of the coronavirus will be broken when at least 45% or, ideally, 50-60% of the population will have immunity to the virus. After that the restrictions can be entirely lifted, he added.

On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the COVID-19 situation in the country is “gradually improving."

Mishustin said Moscow and a number of other regions are "showing positive trends," adding the outbreak occurred later in some parts of the country and the cases there are still "on the high side."

The premier added that about 300,000 tests per day are performed in the country.

Simultaneously with the fight against coronavirus cases, the Russian authorities undertake measures to boost the economy.

Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said after restrictions were lifted, the economic activity is progressively increasing, although the pre-crisis level is yet to be achieved.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 443,700 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the world’s worst-hit countries.

More than 8.17 million cases have been reported worldwide, while nearly 3.96 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.