Russia reports nearly 21,000 new cases of coronavirus

By Rabia Iclal Turan

ANKARA (AA) – Russia on Tuesday confirmed 20,977 new COVID-19 cases and 368 fatalities as authorities call for stricter measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported over the past 24 hours, 5,902 were from the capital Moscow, latest figures show.

Caseload in the country passed 1.81 million, while the death toll rose to 31,161.

On Monday, Russia reported 21,798 new virus cases, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

Authorities in late October made the use of masks mandatory in public places, public transport and elevators. Cafes, bars and restaurants were also recommended to close their doors from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time.

Anna Popova, head of Russia's consumer health watchdog, has called for stricter restrictions and their implementation in regions where the infection is spreading at rates higher than the average Russian levels.

President Vladimir Putin had earlier said that Russia does not plan to impose blanket restrictions or a national lockdown again.