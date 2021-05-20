Russia suggests organizing commission on Armenia, Azerbaijan border delimitation

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – Russia suggested creating a joint Armenian-Azerbaijani commission on border delimitation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference following a meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, in Dushanbe, Lavrov said Russia could participate.

"According to the preliminary agreement with the parties, the Russian Federation offered to provide assistance in the first place for the delimitation and demarcation of the border, taking the initiative to create a joint Armenian-Azerbaijani commission for this purpose, in which Russia could participate as a consultant if you want, a mediator," he said.

The initiative was proposed in response to Armenia's application to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for a conflict on the border with Azerbaijan where the Azerbaijani army settled certain sites in Lachin and Kalbajar provinces which were liberated from Armenian occupation last year.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Last year the conflict escalated again and lasted for six weeks, ending up with a Russian-brokered truce.

During that time Azerbaijan liberated several strategic cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages from Armenian occupation. The two countries signed a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10 to end the fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

A joint Turkish-Russian center was established to monitor the truce. Russian peacekeeping troops have also been deployed in the region.

– Lavrov welcomes Tajik – Kyrgyz settlement, promises to strengthen Tajik border with Afghanistan

Lavrov then welcomed a settlement between Tajikistan and Kyrgystan provoked by a border argument and said the sides also started delimitation of the border.

"We talked about the positive example of the transition from confrontation to cooperation, which is presented by the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic. We are very happy that the hot phase of the recent conflict is behind us, but most importantly, the countries have begun to work on delimitation and demarcation," he said.

Lavrov had concerns about possible aggravation in Afghanistan because of the US troops' withdrawal and announced that Russia will help Tajikistan build a new border post on the Tajik – Afghan border.

On April 28, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan clashed over a water intake located on the border that both sides consider part of their territory.

It started between residents of neighboring villages and then followed with the involvement of the military.

But the leaders of the two countries quickly and peacefully resolved the issue.